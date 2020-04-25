Breaking News
12-year-old charged with murder after teenager killed in Richmond

Redskins trade Trent Williams to 49ers for 2020 and 2021 draft picks

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

(WRIC) — After sitting out the 2019 season and requesting to be traded or released, Trent Williams is no longer a member of the Washington Redskins.

On Saturday, Washington traded Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for a 5th round pick in this year’s NFL Draft and a 3rd round pick in 2021.

In a statement, Trent’s agent Vincent Taylor said that Trent is “ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers.”

Williams was selected 4th overall by the Redskins in the 2010 draft and has been named to 7 pro bowls.

A dispute with the Redskins front office led to Williams sitting out the 2019 season and revealed that a cancer diagnosis was among the reasons for his holdout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events