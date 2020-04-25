Redskins trade Trent Williams to 49ers for 2020 and 2021 draft picks

(WRIC) — After sitting out the 2019 season and requesting to be traded or released, Trent Williams is no longer a member of the Washington Redskins.
On Saturday, Washington traded Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for a 5th round pick in this year’s NFL Draft and a 3rd round pick in 2021.
In a statement, Trent’s agent Vincent Taylor said that Trent is “ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers.”
Williams was selected 4th overall by the Redskins in the 2010 draft and has been named to 7 pro bowls.
A dispute with the Redskins front office led to Williams sitting out the 2019 season and revealed that a cancer diagnosis was among the reasons for his holdout.