Redskins trade Trent Williams to 49ers for 2020 and 2021 draft picks

(WRIC) — After sitting out the 2019 season and requesting to be traded or released, Trent Williams is no longer a member of the Washington Redskins.

On Saturday, Washington traded Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for a 5th round pick in this year’s NFL Draft and a 3rd round pick in 2021.

In a statement, Trent’s agent Vincent Taylor said that Trent is “ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers.”

Statement II from Trent Williams' agent, Vincent Taylor.

Williams was selected 4th overall by the Redskins in the 2010 draft and has been named to 7 pro bowls.

A dispute with the Redskins front office led to Williams sitting out the 2019 season and revealed that a cancer diagnosis was among the reasons for his holdout.