Redskins training camp starts Thursday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The NFL season is approaching – and Richmonders know the season is near when the Washington Redskins come to town.

Head Coach Jay Gruden’s team kicks off its 2019 training camp Thursday at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on West Leigh Street.

Camp opens at 8:30 a.m. and the first practice runs from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A full practice schedule is available here.

Fans can check out familiar faces on the team and exciting new players like Rookie Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, from The Ohio State University.

Practices are free for fans. Register here for single-day passes.