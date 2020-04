RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins selected Memphis running back/wide receiver Antonio Gibson with their third-round pick and the 66th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Gibson had 38 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers and also rushed 33 times for 369 yards and four scores, an average of 11.2 yards a carry.

The Redskins chose Ohio State’s Chase Young with the second overall pick on Thursday and did not have a second-round selection.