Reigning Super Bowl Champs KC Chiefs, going for back-to-back Super Bowl wins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reigning Super Bowl Champs, the Kanas City Chiefs are going back to the big game.

The Kanas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri for the NFL AFC Conference Championship Sunday night.

The Chiefs, who won Super Bowl 54, are hoping to capture a back-to-back victory at Super Bowl 55, Sunday, Feb. 7.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots was the last team to do so in 2004 and 2005 with their victories in Super Bowl 38 and 39.

The Chiefs will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl 55, Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30.