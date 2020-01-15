Report: Baylor to interview VT head coach Justin Fuente

(WRIC) — Could Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente be leaving the Hokies? According to Yahoo! Sports, that is possible.
Fuente is reportedly set to interview with Baylor regarding their vacant head coaching position.
Baylor began their search for a new head coach after Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers.
Justin Fuente has a 33-20 record in four seasons with Virginia Tech after replacing Frank Beamer. His contract runs through the 2023 season.
Before arriving at Virginia Tech, Fuente was head coach at Memphis.
Stay with 8News for updates.