Report: Baylor to interview VT head coach Justin Fuente

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Justin Fuente of the Virginia Tech Hokies watches on against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 31, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — Could Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente be leaving the Hokies? According to Yahoo! Sports, that is possible.

Fuente is reportedly set to interview with Baylor regarding their vacant head coaching position.

Baylor began their search for a new head coach after Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers.

Justin Fuente has a 33-20 record in four seasons with Virginia Tech after replacing Frank Beamer. His contract runs through the 2023 season.

Before arriving at Virginia Tech, Fuente was head coach at Memphis.

