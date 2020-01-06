Report: Cowboys tap Mike McCarthy as next head coach

(WRIC/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have found their next head coach.

ESPN is reporting, citing sources, that former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy will become the Cowboys’ ninth head coach in team history.

McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, who led Dallas for 10 seasons (2010-19).

The hire was first reported by Fox Sports.

McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay.

McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.

With two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, McCarthy went 125-77-2 in the regular season in 12-plus seasons with the Packers. McCarthy’s teams made the playoffs nine times, going 10-8. Two of those wins were over Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

