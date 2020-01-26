Report: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash that left no survivors

(WRIC/AP/KTLA) — Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire in Southern California, authorities said.

TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash. Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.

