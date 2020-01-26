1  of  5
Breaking News
Report: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash that left no survivors Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of coronavirus Hopewell City Public Schools closed due to boil water notice Crash knocks out power to 1,600 Chesterfield homes, driver charged Boil water notice issued for City of Hopewell

Report: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash that left no survivors

Sports

by: WRIC Newsroom, The Associated Press, KTLA Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC/AP/KTLA) — Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire in Southern California, authorities said.

TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash. Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events