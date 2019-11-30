Report: NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed in chest at apartment

New York Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor talks to reporters during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WCMH) — NFL wide receiver and former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was stabbed overnight in an apartment complex, according to reports.

WTAE reports Pryor is in critical condition at a Pittsburgh area hospital.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. He underwent surgery on Saturday morning.

It happened Saturday morning at the Heinz Lofts Apartment Complex. WTAE reports a woman is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Pryor played for Ohio State between 2008 and 2010. He entered the NFL in 2011 in a supplemental draft.

Pryor has played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He is currently a free agent after being released by Jacksonville.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported Pryor was recently trying to get signed by the Steelers.