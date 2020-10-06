Report: Richmond basketball to play at West Virginia during 2020-21 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders are reportedly beefing up their 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Monday afternoon that Richmond will travel to West Virginia for a non-conference game.

Neither school has confirmed the report as of late Monday night.

Richmond is already scheduled to play at Kentucky during the upcoming season.

Chris Mooney returns all five starters from a team that went 24-7 and was in the mix to make the NCAA Tournament before the pandemic canceled the remainder of the season in March.

West Virginia was also an NCAA contender at 21-10 when play was halted.