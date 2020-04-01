Report: Richmond to play at Kentucky in basketball next year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders reacts during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Barclays Center on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Spiders will reportedly face an early non-conference road test next season.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday morning, that, per his sources, the Spiders will play at Kentucky.

The Spiders return everyone from this season’s team, which finished second in the Atlantic 10 with a 24-7 record and was on the NCAA Tournament bubble before COVID-19 halted play for the season.

The Wildcats, perennial powers out of the SEC, posted a 25-6 record this season.

No date has been reported for the matchup, which will be the first all-time meeting in the series.