1  of  4
Breaking News
Deputies: 18-year-old accused of sexual assault in Louisa apprehended Virginia Senate passes ‘red flag’ gun law Police ID man killed in double shooting at Richmond motel 1 dead, another hospitalized after house fire in James City County

Reports: Eli Manning expected to announce retirement on Friday

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to reports by ESPN and Bleacher Report, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is expected to announce his retirement in a news conference on Friday.

Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFL after playing at the University of Mississippi. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 2004. The 39-year-old led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles.

Manning earned four Pro Bowl selections in his career and ranks in the top 10 in NFL history in both passing touchdowns (366) and passing yards (5,7023).

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events