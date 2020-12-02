Reports: LeBron James signs 2-year extension with Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) reacts after no foul was called against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — LeBron James is staying with the champions for a few more years.

According to muliple reports, James has inked a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James was already locked in for the upcoming 2020-21 season, so the deal will now last through the 2022-23 campaign.

James is a four-time NBA champion and was named Finals MVP in all four runs.

He averaged 25.3 points, a league-leading 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20, his second year with the Lakers.

