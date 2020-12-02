Reports: LeBron James signs 2-year extension with Los Angeles Lakers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — LeBron James is staying with the champions for a few more years.
According to muliple reports, James has inked a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.
James was already locked in for the upcoming 2020-21 season, so the deal will now last through the 2022-23 campaign.
James is a four-time NBA champion and was named Finals MVP in all four runs.
He averaged 25.3 points, a league-leading 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20, his second year with the Lakers.
