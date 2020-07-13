Reports: Redskins could announce a name change in the next 24 hours

Washington Redskins logo (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC/ABC7) — The Washington Redskins could potentially have a new team name in the next 24 hours.

Senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson reportedly told ESPN Radio’s Dallas-Fort Worth station that “Washington is about to have a new name in the next 24 to 48 hours” on Saturday.

The motion to change the name of the Washington D.C. based NFL team has been controversial and a hotly contested debate for many years.

The team name is thought by many to hold a racist slur against Native Americans — and FedEx initially asked for the name to be changed earlier this month.

As pressure mounted, so did the suggestions of a replacement. In place of the Redskins’ name, the Washington Warriors trended on social media shortly after news broke that FedEx was looking to distance its brand from the Redskins’ moniker.

Several name alternatives have been bounced around over the years.

