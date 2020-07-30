Reports: SEC to play conference-only football schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – According to multiple reports, the Southeastern Conference will play 10 games, all in-conference, this football season.

Sports Illustrated first reported the news and ESPN and other outlets have confirmed it.

Virginia was scheduled to open with Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Sept. 7, but that seems to be off the table.

The report said that the SEC season would begin on Sept. 26 and end with the championship game on Dec. 19.

On Wednesday, the ACC announced a model of 10 conference games, plus one out-of-conference game.

Virginia and Virginia Tech have not released who their plus-one opponent will be.

The Big 10 and Pac-12 have also adopted conference-only models, leaving the Big 12 as the only Power 5 conference not to make an announcement.