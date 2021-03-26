Reports: Shaka Smart leaving Texas to coach Marquette

Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Texas won 81-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Ten years after taking VCU to the Final Four, Shaka Smart appears to be heading to the school that went after him before he joined Texas’ program: Marquette University.

According to multiple reports, Smart has agreed to become the next head coach of Marquette’s men’s basketball team. Smart, who was born in Wisconsin, the state where the university is located, reportedly turned down Marquette in 2014.

Sources told CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish that Smart and Marquette have reached an agreement in principle.

Three years earlier, Smart led VCU’s men’s basketball team to the Final Four, including a major upset over powerhouse Kansas University.

