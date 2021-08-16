‘Resilient’ Blessed Sacrament putting team first

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an uncertain 2020-21 season, Blessed Sacrament head coach Gary Brock is ready for a more normal fall.

“This bunch is resilient. They are very resilient. We have got some good athletes on our team as well and we’ve got a full schedule this year,” Brock said. “In the spring, there was always the threat that you may not play that week.”

Running back and linebacker Josh Decker says this is a selfless group.

“It’s good to finally be on the team that you don’t just say, ‘Let me get my stats and get out of here.’ You can really look out for the team and really get those wins in and count that record,” Decker said.

And, according to safety Harrison Lee, it’s an experienced and hungry group of players.

“We only lost two seniors last year. We’ve still got some of the old people from last year and so basically, we are working really well,” Lee said. “We’ve got some new people in, so we are learning more and more so we can build off of years past.”

“We’ve finally got the size, the skill and the experience to do something with the people we have,” Decker agreed.

Brock singled out both Decker and Lee as players to watch.

“(Decker) is a senior, he has been with us for the last four years. He’s lettered all the time, plays linebacker and running back, was second team last year and is a fierce competitor,” Brock said. “(Lee) was a starting safety for us this past year. He has been in a different capacity just about every year, he is extremely versatile.”