Return of the Falcons: Huguenot has new coach after missing last season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Huguenot will return to the field after missing last season with a new coach in James Riley.

Like any new builder, his first goal is to lay a foundation for a team that finished 6-5 in 2019.

“I want to bring some stability and some structure. Not being able to make a coaching change until late, it has been rough for our kids and so I want them to know that I am here for the foreseeable future. We want to grow our program and get our numbers back up,” Riley said.

Quarterback Jaericco Bassfield is a player to watch.

He’s been trying to add a dimension to his game.

“Just to develop as a passer from the pocket. I won’t be able to just scramble every play and use my legs, sometimes I have to use my arms and I can’t just rely on my legs the whole time,” Bassfield said.

“I think he going to have an outstanding season this year because he is the leader of the offense and I am out there running behind him,” senior receiver Kemon Christmas said.

Huguenot opens at home against Louisa County on August 27.

“We’re excited to see how much growth we have made in the couple of weeks. We have (LC) Bird, which is always a big game for us. Monacan is going to be a big game for us and lastly, George Wythe. If there is one game we gotta get, that’s the game we gotta get,” Riley said.