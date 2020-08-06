Rhoades, VCU basketball adjusting during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The COVID-19 pandemic ended the VCU Rams’ postseason in March before it could start.

As head coach Mike Rhoades and his team regroup for the 2020-21 season, he used a sports metaphor to describe the unique circumstances for college athletics.

“Just like a basketball game, things can change by one play or a quick moment’s notice. You gotta respond,” Rhoades said. “We don’t want to sit idle. We want to keep working.”

Rhoades is happy with how his players, who returned to campus for workouts a few weeks ago, are handling the situation.

“The one thing we can control, that I think our guys have done all summer long, is making the right decisions so you can go in the gym every day and get better and that is sort of the approach we have,” Rhoades said.

Not having the normal routine made Rhoades respect the game and its impact on his life more.

“It makes you really enjoy it and appreciate being the coach at VCU and having your guys here with you. I miss them. I miss the heck out of them,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades has a young roster, with only two seniors, and recruiting future Rams during a pandemic has been a new challenge.

“Everybody in the country is in the same boat as us right now,” Rhoades said. “We just gotta be us.

Let’s just be us and build relationships and as we move along the positive relationships we have will benefit our program,” Rhoades said.

The transition to the fall semester is coming soon.

“Our guys are going to have a little break here and go home and when we get back here and get back into classes, it’s on and our guys are really excited, like the coaches,” Rhoades said.