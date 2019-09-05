Richmond 2019 Basketball schedule announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders announced their men’s basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Notable non-conference games include home match-ups with Vanderbilt (Nov. 14) and Boston College (Nov. 30). The Spiders will also travel to Hampton (Dec. 3), Old Dominion (Dec. 18) and Alabama (Dec. 29) and play Wisconsin (Nov. 25) and Radford (Dec. 22) on neutral floors.

Richmond tips off against St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 8. Atlantic 10 conference play starts against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center on Jan. 2, 2020.

The Spiders will play five A-10 games on national television, including both dates with VCU (away on Jan. 28, home on Feb. 15). Richmond was 13-20 last year and 6-12 in league play.

The full schedule: RICHMOND MEN’S BASKETBALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE