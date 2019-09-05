Richmond 2019 Basketball schedule announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders announced their men’s basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season.
Notable non-conference games include home match-ups with Vanderbilt (Nov. 14) and Boston College (Nov. 30). The Spiders will also travel to Hampton (Dec. 3), Old Dominion (Dec. 18) and Alabama (Dec. 29) and play Wisconsin (Nov. 25) and Radford (Dec. 22) on neutral floors.
Richmond tips off against St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 8. Atlantic 10 conference play starts against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center on Jan. 2, 2020.
The Spiders will play five A-10 games on national television, including both dates with VCU (away on Jan. 28, home on Feb. 15). Richmond was 13-20 last year and 6-12 in league play.
The full schedule: RICHMOND MEN’S BASKETBALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE
- November 8 ST. FRANCIS (PA)
- November 14 VANDERBILT
- November 17 CAL-STATE NORTHRIDGE
- November 22 McNEESE STATE
- November 25 Wisconsin# (ESPN)
- November 26 Auburn/New Mexico# (ESPN)
- November 30 BOSTON COLLEGE (NBCSN)
- December 3 at Hampton
- December 8 SOUTH ALABAMA
- December 14 CHARLESTON (NBCSN)
- December 18 at Old Dominion
- December 22 Radford^
- December 29 at Alabama
- January 2 SAINT JOSEPH’S
- January 5 at Rhode Island
- January 11 SAINT LOUIS
- January 14 at Davidson (ESPNU)
- January 18 at George Mason (NBCSN)
- January 22 LA SALLE
- January 25 DAYTON
- January 28 at VCU* (CBSSN)
- February 1 GEORGE WASHINGTON
- February 8 at Fordham
- February 12 at La Salle
- February 15 VCU* (CBSSN)
- February 19 GEORGE MASON
- February 22 at St. Bonaventure (NBCSN)
- February 26 at George Washington
- February 29 MASSACHUSETTS
- March 3 DAVIDSON
- March 6 at Duquesne
- # Legends Classic (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
- ^ Holiday Hoops Fest (Washington, D.C.)
- * Lumber Liquidators Capital City Classic