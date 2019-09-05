1  of  3
Breaking News
Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas 26-year-old charged with murdering family member in Henrico County Couple taken to hospital after escaping Henrico townhouse fire
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Department of Corrections - Haynesville

Richmond 2019 Basketball schedule announced

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nit_richmond_alabama_basketball_24151_s878x753_378011

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders announced their men’s basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season.

Notable non-conference games include home match-ups with Vanderbilt (Nov. 14) and Boston College (Nov. 30). The Spiders will also travel to Hampton (Dec. 3), Old Dominion (Dec. 18) and Alabama (Dec. 29) and play Wisconsin (Nov. 25) and Radford (Dec. 22) on neutral floors.

Richmond tips off against St. Francis (Pa.) on Nov. 8. Atlantic 10 conference play starts against Saint Joseph’s at the Robins Center on Jan. 2, 2020.

The Spiders will play five A-10 games on national television, including both dates with VCU (away on Jan. 28, home on Feb. 15). Richmond was 13-20 last year and 6-12 in league play.

The full schedule: RICHMOND MEN’S BASKETBALL 2019-20 SCHEDULE

  • November 8                ST. FRANCIS (PA)
  • November 14              VANDERBILT
  • November 17              CAL-STATE NORTHRIDGE
  • November 22              McNEESE STATE
  • November 25              Wisconsin# (ESPN)
  • November 26             Auburn/New Mexico# (ESPN)
  • November 30             BOSTON COLLEGE (NBCSN)
  • December 3               at Hampton
  • December 8               SOUTH ALABAMA
  • December 14             CHARLESTON (NBCSN)
  • December 18             at Old Dominion
  • December 22             Radford^
  • December 29             at Alabama
  • January 2                    SAINT JOSEPH’S
  • January 5                   at Rhode Island
  • January 11                 SAINT LOUIS
  • January 14                 at Davidson (ESPNU)
  • January 18                 at George Mason (NBCSN)
  • January 22                 LA SALLE
  • January 25                 DAYTON
  • January 28                 at VCU* (CBSSN)
  • February 1                 GEORGE WASHINGTON
  • February 8                 at Fordham
  • February 12               at La Salle
  • February 15              VCU* (CBSSN)
  • February 19              GEORGE MASON
  • February 22              at St. Bonaventure (NBCSN)
  • February 26              at George Washington
  • February 29              MASSACHUSETTS
  • March 3                     DAVIDSON
  • March 6                     at Duquesne
  • # Legends Classic (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
  • ^ Holiday Hoops Fest (Washington, D.C.)
  • * Lumber Liquidators Capital City Classic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events