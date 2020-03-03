Richmond aims for A-10 Tournament double bye when they host Davidson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A successful season continued over the weekend for the Richmond Spiders in their win vs. UMass.

The solid performance also has Richmond in a spot to clinch a double bye for the Atlantic 10 Tournament when they host Davidson for their home finale.

“We’re excited to play,” said junior guard Jacob Gilyard ahead of Tuesday’s game. “Obviously the double bye is one of the main goals so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Richmond defeated Davidson back in January but the Wildcats always provide a tough matchup, which is something head coach Chris Mooney understands.

“I think everyone probably puts more preparation into the Davidson game than most,” said Mooney.

Davidson enters the game having won 2 of their last 3 games.

“I think we’re very aware of how well they’re playing,” added Mooney. “Gudmundsson’s been tremendous. Grady’s been tremendous. You know they’re a great team, great coach, great program.”