RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tim Hightower is coming back to the Washington Football Team.

The former Richmond Spider running back is the team’s new Director of Alumni Relations.

“From the field to the front office!!! @washingtonnfl,” Hightower posted on Monday night.

Hightower played for Washington in 2011, part of a six-year NFL career that also included stops in Arizona and New Orleans.

He set records at Richmond for single-season rushing yards (1,924) and touchdowns (20) as a senior.