Richmond among NASCAR races postponed by coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway next month is among several races postponed by NASCAR on Monday due to coronavirus.

“As a sport and community, we are united in the best interests of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders, and track personnel,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As this dynamic situation continues to evolve, we will continue to work closely with our federal, state, local, and public health officials. We look forward to brighter and healthier days ahead in the greater Richmond region when NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway.”

NASCAR’s statement read: “The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville. We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the race track. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”

The Toyota Owners 400 was scheduled for Sunday, April 18, finishing off a weekend that also would have included the Gander Outdoor Truck Series ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday night.