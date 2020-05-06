Richmond-based STAC app hopes to redefine college recruiting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – For many high school athletes, the dream of playing in college is real.

But what can often be difficult is how to chase it.

An app based in Richmond hopes to change that.

STAC was co-founded by former Trinity Episcopal football teammates Robert de Wolff, who played at VMI, and Bryant Drayton, who played at Ferrum, along with Peter Hanneman.

Former Richmond Spiders wide receiver Jarmal Bevels Jr. is on board as creative director.

The app will launch soon with the goal of leveling the recruiting playing field.

“We want every athlete, regardless of location, race, social status, to be able to rely on a platform that says, ‘If I didn’t have this, if I didn’t have this outlet, if i didn’t have this opportunity, my life would be different,’” de Wolff, who serves as CEO, said.

Drayton and de Wolff said that the app is tailored to every sport offered by the NCAA, giving coaches the information and video they need to evaluate a potential recruit.

Athletes can pre-register for the free app online at stac.app.