Richmond Black Widows announce tryout schedule ahead of fifth season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Black Widows, the city’s first women’s tackle football team, announced its tryout schedule and new appointments Monday as the team prepares for its fifth season.

“We are excited to be entering our fifth season,” founder and owner Sarah Schkeeper said in a release from the team. “Last year, we officially became the longest running women’s football team in the history of Virginia and we’re excited for every year that adds to that legacy.”

The Richmond Black Widows also announced the signing of Marlow Jones, who has three decades of experience according to the team, as the head coach.

People interested in trying out for the team will have three opportunities, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 17, at Tuckahoe Middle School at 8:30 a.m.