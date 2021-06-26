Richmond BMX competition brings hundreds to the city, supports youth with free helmets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A BMX competition was held in Richmond on Saturday that brought in hundreds of spectators and dozens of riders from across the country.

The “Rumble in Richmond” event took place at Gillies Creek Park and was hosted by the nonprofit, Radshare and RichmondBMX.

Behind all the jumps and tricks of Saturday’s competition was a good cause.

Radshare helps bring bikes and helmets to city youth to create a positive outlet for kids in the Richmond community.

At the BMX competition “Rumble in Richmond” sponsored by the nonprofit Radshare. There are pro BMX free stylists from across the country here. Some competed in the X-Games.



This is sick. pic.twitter.com/8nWOz6yZqG — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) June 26, 2021

Steve Crandall, the Founding Director of Radshare, said supporting kids in the city is what the event is all about.

“We noticed the need for kids in the community to have safe and effective helmets,” Crandall said. “We provide them for free through community donations and fundraising like this event here which is called the Rumble in Richmond.”

The day began with a kids BMX contest with prizes and the chance to ride with the pros like Anthony Bucardo from San Diego.

“BMX helped me to be able to make something out of my life,” Bucardo said. “I try to teach that to the younger generation and that’s the best thing for it.”

Mykel Larrin is an X-Games medalist and said supporting the youth is critical for the future of BMX.

“I was that kid. Trying to figure out how to get access and learning stuff,” Larrin said. “I think it is such a unique opportunity for kids and pros to be in the same space. It would be so rare for you to play a game of pickup basketball with Michael Jordan.”

The freestyle competition was the main attraction of the day and the crowd was heavily involved in supporting the professionals and amateurs together.

On Sunday, there will be a flat pedal pro-am competition.

Warnicke Double Flat Pedal Pro-Am details:

Address: 4401 Hobbs Lane, Richmond, Va. 23231

Online sign-up open until 9 a.m. Sunday

open until 9 a.m. Sunday Pro-am and Youth Dash for Cash on-site open until 12:30 p.m.

Practice from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Race beings at 1 p.m.