Richmond BMX stays busy, looks to resume regular activities soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond BMX track operator Gary Craig says that while the coronavirus pandemic forces events to be canceled, it has also meant an increase in casual riders using the track.

“It’s been incredible,” said Craig. “Kind of the numbers we’d see on a Saturday or Sunday for casual riders pretty much every day of the week as long as weather is cooperating.”

Richmond BMX is open to the public and has remained open for those looking to spend some time on a bike.

“We have a great partnership with the City of Richmond,” added Craig. “They grant us use of this land as long as we make it available for public consumption.”

When the track isn’t open for public riding you’ll see plenty of events and activities taking place. But COVID-19 has put all of that on hold while Richmond BMX awaits approval for reopening.

“Normally by this point we would be well into our Sunday racing season,” said Craig, who thinks approval will come this week from the City of Richmond. “We would’ve just had our big state qualifier a few weeks ago and we would be getting ready for our big pro-am event later on in the summer. And then we would be running clinics and practice events on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.”

The regularly scheduled events helps bring in funding that gets used to keep track operations running smoothly.

“Every feature that’s been built. Every enhancement. Every improvement is paid for our non-profit organization, which is the money we’ve raised through our events,” said Craig.