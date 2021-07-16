Richmond boxer Immanuwel Aleem preparing for nationally televised fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond boxer will be in the national spotlight on Saturday.

Immanuwel Aleem will be part of Showtime Sports’ boxing card, facing Amilcar Vidal.

Aleem, who is 18-2-2 with 11 knockouts, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and went 69-17 as an amateur before turning pro.

He says there’s a lot of untapped ability in the Old Dominion.

“Virginia is a state that has a lot of potential and it’s just waiting to just burst with talent,” Aleem said. “I’m just glad I’m able to be like a Michael Jordan, just keep pursuing my dream.”

Aleem’s breakthrough moment came in 2017, when he defeated Ievgen Khyrov, who was 14-0 entering the boat, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“It was a huge card and to have that moment and to be where I come from and fighting in Richmond…there’s nobody we’ve had as a champion at one of the higher levels,” Aleem said.

Aleem moved to Richmond at the age of 5 and became a boxer at the age of 12. His career has taken him all across the country.

“I’m a person who likes to live in the moment and sometimes I do look back and I reflect,” Aleem said. “I’ve been some places, I’ve shared some memories of a lot of people.”

He’s ready for his moment in the spotlight.

“When the lights and camera and everything happens, I’m always kinda felt like I was built for it. It was like, this is where I’m supposed to be, this is what I dreamed of, it’s what I visioned for myself and I’m a person who when I put my mind into something, I’m already there, so once it comes, it’s like, I’ve seen this be here already. I just have to get to that moment.