Richmond boxer Immanuwel Aleem preparing for nationally televised fight

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond boxer will be in the national spotlight on Saturday.
Immanuwel Aleem will be part of Showtime Sports’ boxing card, facing Amilcar Vidal.
Aleem, who is 18-2-2 with 11 knockouts, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and went 69-17 as an amateur before turning pro.
He says there’s a lot of untapped ability in the Old Dominion.
“Virginia is a state that has a lot of potential and it’s just waiting to just burst with talent,” Aleem said. “I’m just glad I’m able to be like a Michael Jordan, just keep pursuing my dream.”
Aleem’s breakthrough moment came in 2017, when he defeated Ievgen Khyrov, who was 14-0 entering the boat, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
“It was a huge card and to have that moment and to be where I come from and fighting in Richmond…there’s nobody we’ve had as a champion at one of the higher levels,” Aleem said.
Aleem moved to Richmond at the age of 5 and became a boxer at the age of 12. His career has taken him all across the country.
“I’m a person who likes to live in the moment and sometimes I do look back and I reflect,” Aleem said. “I’ve been some places, I’ve shared some memories of a lot of people.”
He’s ready for his moment in the spotlight.
“When the lights and camera and everything happens, I’m always kinda felt like I was built for it. It was like, this is where I’m supposed to be, this is what I dreamed of, it’s what I visioned for myself and I’m a person who when I put my mind into something, I’m already there, so once it comes, it’s like, I’ve seen this be here already. I just have to get to that moment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events