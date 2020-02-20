Richmond defeats George Mason, earn 20th win of the season

RICHMOND, Va — There are still games to be played but Richmond reached a nice milestone Wednesday night in a 65-50 victory over George Mason.

Just one season after losing 20 games, the Spiders win over the Patriots gave them 20 victories for the 2019-20 season.

Richmond never trailed as Grant Golden led the way with 21 points in 28 minutes. Blake Francis added 14 points as the Spiders’ second leading scorer.

The win also marks 5 in a row for Richmond, who improve to 20-6 (10-3) with 5 games remaining before the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Up next: Richmond at St. Bonaventure, Feb. 22 at 6:30 pm.