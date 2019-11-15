Richmond edges Vanderbilt in final second, 93-92

Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard (0) drives around Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Andre Gustavson made one of two free throws after being fouled on a dunk with 0.6 seconds left and the Richmond Spiders defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores, 93-92, in overtime at the Robins Center.

Richmond is 2-0, with both wins coming in OT. Jacob Gilyard finished with 26 points, seven steals and four assists and Blake Francis added 24 points for the Spiders. Nathan Cayo finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Aaron Nesmith scored 24 points in the loss for Vanderbilt (2-1).