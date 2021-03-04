Richmond falls to Duquesne in A-10 Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Duquesne Dukes defeated the Richmond Spiders Thursday afternoon 67-62 at the Siegel Center in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Tyler Burton led the Spiders with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals. Jacob Gilyard added 12 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, and Grant Golden finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds for Richmond.

Duquesne takes down Spiders in A-10 Tournament as Tyler Burton leads UR with 18 points and 11 rebounds. #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/vmlOUkq9Bs — Richmond Basketball (@SpiderMBB) March 4, 2021

Richmond led by as many as 14 points in the first half before Duquesne chipped away at their deficit over the final eight minutes of the period. The Spiders led 37-30 at halftime.

UR took an 11 point lead with just over 13 minutes remaining in regulation, but the Dukes outscored the Spiders 32-18 down the stretch to advance to the A-10 quarterfinals.

Duquesne will face top-seeded St. Bonaventure on Friday at 11 a.m. at the VCU Siegel Center.

Richmond bows out of the Atlantic 10 tournament, and their season likely comes to an end, with an overall record of 13-8.