Richmond falls to James Madison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The James Madison Dukes spoiled the Richmond Spiders’ first home game of the season, winning 12-2.

Fox Semones had two home runs and four RBIs for the Dukes and Chase DeLauter drove in three runs.

JMU scored four runs in the first inning and had leads of 7-0, 9-2 and 11-2 in the game.

Richmond received home runs from Jordan Schulefand and Anthony Forte in its loss.

The Spiders (0-4) will remain at Pitt Field, taking on Lehigh for three games.

The series opener is Friday at 1:30 p.m.