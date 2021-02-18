Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2021 schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After losing the 2020 season to COVID-19, the Richmond Flying Squirrels will make their return to The Diamond in 2021.

On Thursday, the team announced its 120-game schedule, which begins on May 4 at home against the Hartford Yard Goats and ends on September 19 on the road against the Erie SeaWolves.

May 4! That is when we’ll finally get see @GoSquirrels take the field at The Diamond again. Team CEO @tweetparney says today’s schedule release is like a baseball holiday. #MiLB pic.twitter.com/TJL0BW2c5s — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) February 18, 2021

It will be the Sq’s first action in 610 days.

“This is another clear indication that hope is on the horizon,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell said in a release. “The Squirrels will soon be back in action and we will be making more memories at The Diamond cheering on our hometown team.”

Richmond will play 10 six-game home series on May 4-9, May 18-23, June 1-6, June 8-13, June 29-July 4, July 13-18, July 27-August 1, August 3-8, August 17-22 and September 7-12.

The Squirrels will remain a Class AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants and compete in the Double-A Northeast league.