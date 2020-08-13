Richmond Flying Squirrels bring virtual cheer to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Baseball season may be on hold, but members of the Richmond Flying Squirrels hit a home run for area children recently.

Players Jacob Heyward, Ryan Halstead and Jalen Miller, team president and COO Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell and mascot Nutzy all took part in a virtual visit to patients in the Transitional Care Unit at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The players told the stories of how they got involved with baseball and what it means to them and provided encouragement to the children during their recovery.

‘Parney’ preached his usual message of optimism.

“For me, one of the things that I try to really focus on, and it’s been really hard during the pandemic, is controlling the controllables,” Parnell said. “The controllables that you have in your life are your attitude and your effort, making sure that every single day, you try to have as good of an attitude as you possibly can because positivity beats negatively in the long run every single time.”

Most of the children are in the unit long-term and visits are limited due to the pandemic, making the virtual way the best way in this case.