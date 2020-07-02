Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Chuck Domino steps down, Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell promoted

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One of the pillars of baseball in Richmond has stepped down.

Chuck Domino has been with the Flying Squirrels since the beginning and was the team’s CEO.

He was named the Eastern League Executive of the Year for 2010, the first year for the team in Richmond.

Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell has been promoted from COO to fill Domino’s shoes and Ben Rothrock will now be a team vice president in addition to serving as general manager.

“I think the word that relates to Chuck here was his foundation,” Parnell said. “Everything was built on the foundation and the organizational structure that he brought in conjunction with (Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner) Lou (DiBella).”

Under Domino’s leadership, Richmond led the league in average attendance for six seasons and were runners-up in four other years.

“I am very proud of what was accomplished since I first set eyes on the Diamond in the summer of 2009,” Domino said in a statement. “To get it ready for baseball in a few short months on a finite budget, to build a front office, instill a culture from scratch and then to watch that staff and culture become a fabric of the Richmond community is something that I will always cherish. That whirlwind of months leading up to the first game in April 2010 as the Flying Squirrels alongside Parney and a group of other devoted professionals was a special time.”