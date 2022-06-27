Nutzy and a friend at the Flying Squirrels game on June 11. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Flying Squirrels have clinched its first playoff spot since 2014.

After a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs and a 5-8 loss by the Akron RubberDucks against the Harrisburg Senators, the Flying Squirrels sealed its playoff spot by claiming the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half title.

In its playoff-clinching win, the team was led by a Double-A high 11 strikeout performance by Kyle Harrison.

Down 2-1 in the fourth inning, Sean Roby put the Flying Squirrels ahead with a two-run home run, his 19th of the season.

The team’s record is currently 40-29 and the Eastern League playoffs will take place in September.