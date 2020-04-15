Richmond Flying Squirrels donate masks, prepare for ‘500 Bases of Love’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ home opener on Thursday is on hold due to coronavirus, but the team is still making its presence felt in the community.

The team donated 6,000 masks to VCU Health and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on Wednesday, with team mascot Nutzy making the delivery.

“That was the hit of the show,” Flying Squirrels vice president and COO Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell said. “The masks are needed, they were grateful for the masks, but these people are on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight and our mascot brought them joy. And that makes me feel great. Nutzy has that special way to bring memories to people during the darkest days that any of us will ever live.”

‘Parney’ will have his walking shoes on Thursday at 6:35 a.m. for the ‘500 Bases of Love’ fundraiser, going around the bases 125 times.

Pledged money will go towards COVID-19 research and the event will be live-streamed by the Flying Squirrels.

“Our fans have been amazing,” Parnell said. “Going into the end of Tuesday, we’d already raised over $10,000. So I think that shows the love that people have for us, which we hold dear to our hearts, and it also shows how great people are. People want to help. It’s given us internally a lot of love for our fan base. It’s really meant a lot to us.”

Donations can be made at BasesOfLove.givesmart.com.