Richmond Flying Squirrels fall on Opening Day, 6-3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a wait of 610 days, and one rain delay, the Richmond Flying Squirrels returned to action at The Diamond, losing 6-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats.

Richmond struck first on David Villar’s RBI double in the bottom of the first, but Hartford went ahead to stay on Elehuris Montero’s 3-run home run in the top of the third.

The Yard Goats added three more runs in the sixth.

Richmond got two runs back in the ninth on Andres Angulo’s 2-RBI single.

The two teams play again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.