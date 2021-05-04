Richmond Flying Squirrels fall on Opening Day, 6-3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a wait of 610 days, and one rain delay, the Richmond Flying Squirrels returned to action at The Diamond, losing 6-3 to the Hartford Yard Goats.
Richmond struck first on David Villar’s RBI double in the bottom of the first, but Hartford went ahead to stay on Elehuris Montero’s 3-run home run in the top of the third.
The Yard Goats added three more runs in the sixth.
Richmond got two runs back in the ninth on Andres Angulo’s 2-RBI single.
The two teams play again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.