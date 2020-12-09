Richmond Flying Squirrels invited to remain the Giants’ Double-A affiliate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced on Wednesday that the team has received an invitation to remain the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, but did not indicate commitment to any future plans.

The news comes nearly a month after reports of the Squirrels and Giants possibly parting ways.

“We look forward to reviewing the specifics of the invitation and final document,” Trey Wilson, a Richmond Squirrels spokesman, said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will continue to focus on being an impactful member of the Richmond community and look forward to welcoming fans back to The Diamond as soon as it is safe to do so.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.