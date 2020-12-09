Richmond Flying Squirrels invited to remain the Giants’ Double-A affiliate

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
richmond-flying-squirrels-expand-ownership_128846

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced on Wednesday that the team has received an invitation to remain the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, but did not indicate commitment to any future plans.

The news comes nearly a month after reports of the Squirrels and Giants possibly parting ways.

“We look forward to reviewing the specifics of the invitation and final document,” Trey Wilson, a Richmond Squirrels spokesman, said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will continue to focus on being an impactful member of the Richmond community and look forward to welcoming fans back to The Diamond as soon as it is safe to do so.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Central Virginia to see first snow of the season on Monday

StormTracker 8

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events