Richmond Flying Squirrels’ players shine in 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Richmond Flying Squirrels played key roles as the West defeated the East 5-0 in the Eastern League All-Star Game at the Diamond on Wednesday night.

Richmond’s Caleb Baragar was the winning pitcher, starting off the two-hit shutout with a scoreless first inning. The West took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by the Squirrels’ Jalen Miller.

The West added two runs in the second inning on Rhett Wiseman’s RBI double and a Jose Azocar single.

Isaac Paredes’ sacrifice fly and a solo home run from Richmond’s Jacob Heyward finished off scoring. The Squirrels’ Tyler Cyr and Melvin Adon combined to record the final four outs of the game, a perfect finish to a very successful All-Star week in the city.

