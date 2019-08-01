Richmond football returns to work for the upcoming season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s back to practice for the Richmond Spiders as they look to bounce back from a 4-7 record in 2018.

Richmond, who hasn’t made the FCS Playoffs since 2016, is using last season as motivation as they look to turn things around.

“The way the season ended for us last year was very tough,” said running back Xavier Goodall. “We made a point of emphasis to win every single day and be better.”

“We’re a winning program, we’ve always been that way,” said defensive lineman Maurice Jackson. “The big focus is getting back to that tradition. Showing everyone that we can win games and that we will win games.”

Richmond opens the season August 29 vs. Jacksonville.

“I think our leaders, our juniors and seniors have made the decision that they want to be great again,” said head coach Russ Huesman. “They’re going to hold people accountable. They’re going to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do to be really, really good.”