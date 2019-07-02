Richmond Generals release 2019-2020 schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Generals have officially released their 2019-2020 United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) schedule.

On Saturday, September 14, The Generals will raise their National Championship Banner before the team’s home opener.

The Generals who are entering into their ninth season of bringing junior hockey to the RVA will compete once again in the USPHL Southeast Division along with the Hampton Roads Whalers, Charlotte Rush, Potomac Patriots, and the Carolina Jr Hurricanes.

The Generals home schedule features 7 Saturday night games and 7 Sunday day games. Game times for Saturday games is 4:30p for Elite and 7:30p for Premier. Sunday game times are 8:15a for Elite and 11:15a for Premier. The Generals will raise the 2018/2019 Elite National Championship banner during the team’s home opener on Saturday, September 14th.

Fan Appreciation Night will be on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30p at SkateNation Plus, and for the first time in franchise history the Generals will host the USPHL Southeast Divisional Round of the playoffs.