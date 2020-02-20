Richmond Generals readying for ‘Fan Appreciation Night’, playoff push

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After winning the USPHL Elite National Championship last year, the Richmond Generals are getting ready for another postseason push.

“I think it was huge,” Generals coach RC Lyke said of the title. “It was huge in the market place as far as junior hockey.

“We had every single accolade but that national championship, so it was nice to finally achieve that. We have been so close so many times and I think it just sets the bar even higher.”

For Lyke, winning championships isn’t the most important thing, though.

“For me as a coach, why I coach at this level is, I know my purpose. I am here to develop hockey players, sure, but I am here to develop young men,” Lyke said.

The Generals will host the Hampton Roads Whalers for their annual ‘Fan Appreciation Night’ on Saturday at SkateNation Plus in Glen Allen to close out the regular season.

The Elite game is at 4:30 p.m., while the puck will be dropped by 8 Sports anchor Natalie Kalibat and WRVA’s Jeff Katz for the Premier game at 7:30 p.m.

Then, it’s off to the playoffs for the Elite team, which won the Southeast Division for the second year in a row.