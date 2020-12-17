Richmond Generals Tier 2 U12 hockey team wins Silver Stick regional

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Generals Tier 2 U12 hockey team are champions again.

The team won the Silver Stick Southeast Regional tournament on November 27-28 in Columbia, Md.

“It’s huge, it’s two in a row now,” Generals coach Conner Green said. “Last year, they brought it back, then this year with me. We always want to get the face of Richmond out there. Hockey is still here, hockey is doing well here.”

The team finished first against the best competition that Maryland and Virginia have to offer, including the Caps Academy team.

“It means a lot,” Generals player Cal Parker said. “You can be a team, but if you can’t really win, then there’s no point. So it feels really good, it feels really good.”

“We call this the golden age,” Green said. “This is where if you want to do this forever, you know. You can just do this for fun, just keep the love in the game.”

The triumph is especially sweet for Green, who remembers chasing the Silver Stick title during his playing career.

“It is a great win for me to as a coach, honestly,” Green said. “Bringing your team to that kind of a championship is a really big deal. Honestly, it felt good for me because I used to do that tournament too. I remember looking up at that banner at their age and just seeing it with those smiles and that laughter afterwards, it was a great win.”

Now the team is hungry for more and has future goals in mind.

“Just to keep going, just keep playing, keep moving on,” Green said. “Having these kids develop for the older organizations, that’s pretty much what it is. That’s what hockey is in Richmond.”