Richmond-James Madison football game postponed due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday’s football game between the Richmond Spiders and the James Madison Dukes has been postponed.

A release from JMU stated that the decision was made “due to COVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program.”

The Dukes’ game last Saturday against William & Mary was also postponed.

JMU, ranked No. 1 in FCS this week, has paused all football activities and says that dates to make up the games have not been set.

Richmond and James Madison are scheduled to play twice this spring. The second game is at Robins Stadium on April 3.