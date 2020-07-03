Richmond Kickers 2020 schedule format released

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Kickers will play a 20-game season in 2020.

USL League One released its plan on Thursday, which has been modified due to COVID-19.

“All league activities for the duration of the 2020 season will be coordinated in compliance with both local health authorities’ protocols and those previously published by the USL, which were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts along with required government approvals,” the league’s release said.

Each team will play a home-and-home series with the rest of the league, with two exceptions.

The Kickers will play regional rival Greenville Triumph SC four times and will not play North Texas SC.

The season starts on Saturday, July 18.

The top two teams in the league standings will advance to the final on October 31.

Specific dates will be released soon, the league said.

Teams will also be allowed five substitutions instead of the normal three.