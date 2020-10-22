Richmond Kickers beat Orlando City B, move closer to championship game berth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers are a win away from a place in the USL League One championship game.

The Kickers rallied from an early deficit to defeat Orlando City B, 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon.

Orlando City took a 1-0 lead on Kenji Takana’s goal in the eighth minute.

But a red card to Daniel Rosario in the 24th minute put Richmond a man up for the rest of the game and the Kickers took advantage, tying the game on Mutaya Mwape’s goal in the 36th minute.

A goal by Stanley Alves in the 51st minute gave Richmond the lead for good and Oalex Anderson added an insurance goal in the 64th minute.

Richmond is now tied with Union Omaha for the second and final spot in the USL League One championship game with 26 points.

Richmond holds the tiebreaker on Omaha, so a win in the regular season finale against Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium would lock up a spot.