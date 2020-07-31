Richmond Kickers home opener postponed due to Fort Lauderdale CF COVID-19 positive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The return of professional sports to Richmond will have to wait another week.

The Richmond Kickers’ home opener, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the organization of their opponent, Fort Lauderdale CF.

The team said the match would be rescheduled for a later date.

It’s the second time the Kickers’ schedule has been disrupted by an opponent’s positive test.

The match at Tormenta FC, which was supposed to the season opener for both teams, was moved from July 18 to July 28.

The Kickers are scheduled to host Forward Madison FC on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.