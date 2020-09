RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers have rescheduled their match against Orlando City B for Wednesday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The match, to be played at City Stadium, was postponed from September 19 due to a case of COVID-19 in Orlando’s organization.

Richmond is currently in third place in USL League One after defeating Fort Lauderdale CF, 2-1, last night.

The Kickers will travel to Union Omaha for an 8 p.m. game on Saturday.