Richmond Kickers may return July 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Soccer may be returning to Richmond next month.

On Friday, USL League One, which includes the Kickers, announced a provisional start date of July 18 for its 2020 season.

The league said in the release that details on the season’s format, like a schedule, will be provided in the next few weeks.

“The league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines,” the release said.

The Kickers and other teams were in preseason training when the season was called off.

Currently, individual training is allowed but teams are not able to practice as a group yet.

“USL HQ also remains in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions,” the release said.

Richmond finished ninth in the first year of USL League One and hired new coach Darren Sawatzky in the offseason.