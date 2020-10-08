Richmond Kickers move into 2nd place with 2-1 win over Orlando City B

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jonathan Bolanos scored his first and second goals of the season and the Richmond Kickers moved into sole possession of the second and final playoff spot in USL League One, defeating Orlando City B, 2-1, at City Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bolanos’ goals came in the 27th and 43rd minutes, both unassisted, with the second one coming on a penalty kick.

Orlando City B scored its goal in the 90th minute courtesy of Wilfredo Rivera.

Richmond out-shot Orlando City 16-4 and had all five of the match’s corner kicks.

The Kickers now have 23 points, one ahead of Union Omaha. Richmond has played 12 games of the 16-game regular season to Omaha’s 13.

Richmond travels to North Texas SC on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.